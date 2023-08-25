Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several lives were saved on Friday morning by Huntington fire crews, according to Huntington’s Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

“We believe they may have saved multiple lives this morning because of their rapid response, getting here quickly, being able to quickly contain the fire, and making sure that all the apartments were evacuated,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

Firefighters, EMS, and police responded to 6th Avenue in Huntington after getting the call about heavy fire around 2:32 a.m.

Flames and smoke were found inside the building by crews.

Fire Chief Fuller said on Friday it was necessary to evacuate some residents and rescue one person who was wheelchair bound from a neighboring apartment.

Fuller said he expects six to seven people will need shelter on Friday following the fire.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.