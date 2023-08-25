Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building in Huntington

Firefighters, EMS, and police respond to the scene of a fire on August 25.
Firefighters, EMS, and police respond to the scene of a fire on August 25.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several lives were saved on Friday morning by Huntington fire crews, according to Huntington’s Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

“We believe they may have saved multiple lives this morning because of their rapid response, getting here quickly, being able to quickly contain the fire, and making sure that all the apartments were evacuated,” said Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller.

Firefighters, EMS, and police responded to 6th Avenue in Huntington after getting the call about heavy fire around 2:32 a.m.

Flames and smoke were found inside the building by crews.

Fire Chief Fuller said on Friday it was necessary to evacuate some residents and rescue one person who was wheelchair bound from a neighboring apartment.

Fuller said he expects six to seven people will need shelter on Friday following the fire.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22,...
Man wanted in shots fired incident turns himself in
Robert Critchfield, 41, of Charleston and Madolyn Williamson, 30, of Cross Lanes were arrested...
Arrests made in string of car break-ins in Jackson, Kanawha counties
Crews fight mobile home park fire
Fire destroys mobile home, causes minor damage to another
According to the sheriff’s office, Shannon York, 33, is wanted for domestic violence, burglary,...
Man wanted for domestic violence, burglary now in custody
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | “Alert” For Heat And Storms

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (3)
FIRED UP FRIDAY - wheelersburg
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (2)