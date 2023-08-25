Five Kanawha County Schools forced to close due to storm-related damages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Five Kanawha County schools were forced to shut their doors Friday morning due to storm-related damages. One of those schools being Edgewood Elementary, where the line of cars was bumper to bumper, leaving parents frustrated.

“I’m really upset about it because I got to work late, so I had to leave early so this storm, and everything is really an inconvenience,” said parent Jazmine Perry.

Edgewood Elementary, Mary Ingles Elementary, and Pratt Elementary lost power due to the storms. Anne Bailey Elementary and Horace Mann Elementary closed for other storm-related damages.

Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Williams said half of Edgewood Elementary was running on a generator, but the other half lost power including parts of the kitchen.

“Hoods over the stoves were working, and we couldn’t fix kids food, so then with only partial power, we just cant have school like that, so that’s why Edgewood students were sent home” Williams said.

He explained that school closings like these will not cause any long-term impacts to the schedule or require any additional days to be added to the school year.

In times of heavy rain and thunderstorms, power outages and floods are not out of the ordinary, but its important to take the necessary precautions ahead of time.

“If you have some sort of plan, something as simple as I’ll go get my flashlight’ if you have something you can take, you’ve discussed it with your family then you’re not gonna be unsettled and your gonna be able to think clearer,” Kanawha County Emergency Management Director, C.W. Sigman said.

Sigman said avoiding flooded roadways, unplugging unnecessary belongings, and avoiding windows and doors are some of the best ways to stay safe.

