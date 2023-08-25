Former Chapmanville K-9 handler booked, set to be arraigned

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency...
Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.(South-Central Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care has been booked into the South-Central Regional Jail.

Marcus Dudley was arrested in Georgia after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

According to the investigation, Dudley’s statements about what happened to Chase, who reportedly jumped a fence and escaped the morning of April 11, were inconsistent.

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.

Dudley’s arraignment has been set for Monday, August 28.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22,...
Man wanted in shots fired incident turns himself in
Robert Critchfield, 41, of Charleston and Madolyn Williamson, 30, of Cross Lanes were arrested...
Arrests made in string of car break-ins in Jackson, Kanawha counties
Crews fight mobile home park fire
Fire destroys mobile home, causes minor damage to another
According to the sheriff’s office, Shannon York, 33, is wanted for domestic violence, burglary,...
Man wanted for domestic violence, burglary now in custody
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | “Alert” For Heat And Storms

Latest News

Firefighters, EMS, and police respond to the scene of a fire on August 25.
Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building in Huntington
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (3)