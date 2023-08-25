Four schools under precautionary lockdown while police conduct investigation

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four schools on Charleston’s west side have been placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Kanawha County Schools.

According to Charleston Police, police are conducting an investigation in the area after a call about a suspicious person.

The four schools under the precautionary lockdown are Mary C Snow, West Side Middle, Grandview, and Chandler Academy.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrants for three counts of wanton endangerment have been issued for Eric Damian Skaggs, 22,...
Man wanted in shots fired incident turns himself in
Robert Critchfield, 41, of Charleston and Madolyn Williamson, 30, of Cross Lanes were arrested...
Arrests made in string of car break-ins in Jackson, Kanawha counties
Crews fight mobile home park fire
Fire destroys mobile home, causes minor damage to another
According to the sheriff’s office, Shannon York, 33, is wanted for domestic violence, burglary,...
Man wanted for domestic violence, burglary now in custody
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 24th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast | “Alert” For Heat And Storms

Latest News

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency...
Former Chapmanville K-9 handler booked, set to be arraigned
Firefighters, EMS, and police respond to the scene of a fire on August 25.
Fire prompts evacuation of apartment building in Huntington
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, August 25th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (4)
FIRED UP FRIDAY at Wheelersburg High School (4)