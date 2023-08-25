Four schools under precautionary lockdown while police conduct investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four schools on Charleston’s west side have been placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Kanawha County Schools.

According to Charleston Police, police are conducting an investigation in the area after a call about a suspicious person.

The four schools under the precautionary lockdown are Mary C Snow, West Side Middle, Grandview, and Chandler Academy.

Further information has not been released.

