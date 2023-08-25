Four schools under precautionary lockdown while police conduct investigation
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four schools on Charleston’s west side have been placed on a precautionary lockdown, according to Kanawha County Schools.
According to Charleston Police, police are conducting an investigation in the area after a call about a suspicious person.
The four schools under the precautionary lockdown are Mary C Snow, West Side Middle, Grandview, and Chandler Academy.
Further information has not been released.
