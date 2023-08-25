Health center to open inside school

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new era is starting for students at Williamson PreK-8 with the opening of the Wolfpack Wellness Center.

It’s a health center inside the school that Mingo County Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch said will give greater access to students and staff.

“It just makes it so much simpler for families,” he said. “Many students would miss an entire day of school to get to a doctor’s appointment.”

The health center joins the more than 160 across West Virginia.

Mental Health Program Manager Rachel Siggers said they’ll be able to offer a lot of support.

“Last year I saw firsthand how much students need support in their mental health,” she said. “I think going through COVID and things like that kind of put us in a place where students’ mental health was attacked.”

The de-escalation room is a part of the clinic. It will give students a chance to collect themselves before returning to class.

“This room will be for students who come to a point that they exhibit aggressive behavior, students who need a moment to calm down,” Siggers said.

For students who are sick, the school’s nurse may send them to the Wolfpack Wellness Center to see a physician assistant like Stacie Beckett.

If they’re running a fever, they have an earache, they can come to us without the parent having to leave work to take them to their primary care,” she said.

This is a partnership between the Mingo County School District and Williamson Health and Wellness, but the counselors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners are all employees of Health and Wellness, Dr. Branch said.

