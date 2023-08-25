Herd soccer wins opener

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The #11th ranked Marshall men’s soccer team won their regular season opener over Oakland Thursday night. The final score was 4-0 with sophomore Matthew Bell scoring three times and Aymane Sordo added the last one in the 78th minute. The Herd dominated the game with 29 total shots and 12 shots on goal while Oakland managed zero shots on goal.

The Herd hosts Wright State Monday night and here are the highlights from the win over the Golden Grizzlies.

