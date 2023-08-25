Improving healthy lifestyle habits for sustainable weight loss

Coach Chris Lane on Studio 3.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Today Coach Chris is diving into the ever-changing world of medicine and weight loss, where science meets the desire for a healthier life.

A new medication, Ozempic, designed to help treat diabetes, is trending as the unofficial off-label weight loss magic bullet.

However, it’s misuse by those seeking “fast result fat loss” can come with risks and disappointment, according to Coach Chris.

Chris shares more insight on the efficacy of Ozempic and the importance of improving healthy lifestyle habits for sustainable weight loss!

