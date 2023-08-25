Ky. Gov. Beshear announces nearly $3.5 million for road repair projects

Gov. Andy Beshear (D- Ky.)(Source: WAVE News)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Money to improve and repair local road in Eastern Kentucky was announced Thursday by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Nearly $3.5 million will go to 24 local governments. In our region, Elliott, Floyd and Lawrence counties all will receive funding.

Beshear said the funding isn’t geared toward major roadways and will have a local impact.

“These are local roadways,” Beshear said. “They’re where our families are driving to get their kids to school, to church, to get to work. The most precious cargo we’ll ever transport in this state are our families loved ones, our kids, our neighbors.”

Counties received receive the funding after asking the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) for it.

After Thursday’s announcement, all 120 counties in Kentucky will have benefited from KYTC discretionary funding.

