Lawrence County Veterans Service Office on First Look at Four

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are plenty of resources available in our area for those who have served our country.

Randy Harper and Tom Schneider stopped by First Look at Four to tell us about the Lawrence County Veterans Service Office in Ohio.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.