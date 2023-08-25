Man dies in crash along Route 60

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday evening during a crash in the 5100 block of Route 60, according to the Barboursville Police Department.

The department says the crash between a motorcycle and a small SUV happened just after 8:15 p.m.

According to Barboursville Police, Ahmad Muhammad Peterson, 44, of Charleston was traveling on his motorcycle near the Route 60 Irwin Road intersection when the crash happened.

Peterson was fatally injured.

Further information has not been released.

