Mother facing capital murder charge after throwing newborn in dumpster

Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the...
Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the dumpster, police say.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - An Alabama mother has been arrested after her baby was found dead in a landfill.

WTVY reports Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, is facing a capital murder charge after she threw her newborn into a dumpster equipped with a trash compactor.

Investigators said they found the baby deceased in a Dothan-area landfill. Police believe the child was alive when Williams discarded the baby boy.

“She told family members that she had delivered a child in August and taken it to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan,” Police Chief Will Benny said during a Thursday night press conference.

He said the family became suspicious of Williams’ story, and hospital surveillance video confirmed she never brought her baby to the hospital.

According to police, she admitted discarding her child, telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.

“It shocks the mind; it shocks the soul,” Benny told reporters.

He said Alabama law would have protected Williams had she brought the child to the hospital and would have accepted the baby boy without questions.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he has not discussed with his staff whether he would seek the death penalty.

Williams is currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police respond after reports of shots fired on Wednesday, August 23.
2 vehicles hit by gunfire on Huntington’s west end
Matthew Bishop, 37, of Varney is facing several charges after police say he brought a truck...
Police: Man arrested for using fake money to buy truck
The officers found a woman with a chain around her neck, and she was chained to the floor. They...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video shows rescue of woman kidnapped, chained to floor of home
Crews fight mobile home park fire
Fire destroys mobile home, causes minor damage to another
Pool of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Ohio

Latest News

Marshall shuts out Oakland 4-0.
Herd soccer wins opener
Herd soccer
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Former president Donald Trump surrendered to authorities in Georgia Thursday evening on charges...
Former president Trump booked booked at Georgia's Fulton County jail