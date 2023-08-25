Mountain Health Network open two child care centers

Following the announcement of the new Mountain Health Network Child Care Center, members of the media and invited guests toured the new facility. (Mountain Health Network)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Employees of Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health, and the Marshall University Joan C Edwards School of Medicine now have access to childcare services through a new partnership with Ridge Kids Academy.

Two centers located near the Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. May’s Medical Center main campuses were made possible through federal funding secured by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, Sen. Joe Manchin, Rep. Carol Miller, and the West Virginia State Legislature’s support on legislation to provide employer expanded childcare site availability.

“We are grateful for this investment in childcare services to better support our region’s health care employees,” said Susan Beth Robinson, chief human resources officer for MHN. “While our employees are caring for others, we want them to have the assurance that their children are taken care of as well. We are committed to providing families with access to childcare options that improve their work/life balance, and ultimately, their overall well-being.”

The childcare centers, in partnership with Ridge Kids Academy, offer services for children from six weeks to age 12 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., said Heather Blake, executive director of Ridge Kids Academy.

The childcare centers, in partnership with Ridge Kids Academy, offer services for children from six weeks to age 12 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7:30 p.m., said Heather Blake, executive director of Ridge Kids Academy.

Blake said families will also have access to gymnastics and dance classes as well as therapy rooms and skilled professionals with special needs training.

The CHH Child Care Center is located at 3350 Woodville Drive in Huntington. The SMMC Child Care Center is located at 2788 Collis Avenue in Huntington. The centers are currently only open to children and grandchildren of MHN, Marshall Health, and School of Medicine employees. Plans are underway to expand these childcare services to other healthcare workers in the community.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.