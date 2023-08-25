Sprinkler system knocks out fire at hospice house

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire was reported at the hospice house in Huntington.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire along Staunton Road was put out by the sprinkler system.

Officials say crews are working to move patients back into rooms at the facility.

Further information has not been released.

