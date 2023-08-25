Sprinkler system knocks out fire at hospice house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire was reported at the hospice house in Huntington.

According to 911 dispatchers, the fire along Staunton Road was put out by the sprinkler system.

Officials say crews are working to move patients back into rooms at the facility.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.