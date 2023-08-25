Tornado Warnings issued for parts of Scioto County expire

By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The National Weather Service on Friday afternoon issued Tornado Warnings for part of Scioto County.

The first warning was in effect until 4:15 p.m., including for South Webster and Scioto Furnace. It has since expired.

A second Tornado Warning was issued just minutes later for additional parts of Scioto County. It was issued just after 4 p.m. and is in effect until 4:30 p.m. It also has since expired.

Locations potentially affected include Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, Sciotodale and Powellsville.

We have had no immediate reports of damage into the newsroom.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

