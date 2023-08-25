Weekend weather improves after Friday alert ends

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The alert for high heat and severe wind storms ended by early Friday evening as thunderstorms with heavy rain slid south of the Ohio River. While lightning was still an issue south of I-64, expectations are the high school football schedule can go on as planned. That said a few games in Eastern Kentucky amy have to deal with lightning thru 8 pm.

Oddly the heaviest weather of the day occurred in the morning-early afternoon points east where wind and lightning accompanied heavy rains in the Kanawha Valley. Damage to a few schools in Charleston were noted before the storms moved away. Meanwhile a half hour long tornado warning for Scioto County was issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington Ohio. The town of Sciotoville, home of East High, did report some downed tree limbs with winds estimated by doppler radar near 45 miles per hour.

Flood warnings for parts of Rowan, Elliott and Carter County where rains accumulated several inches. Rowan County near Morehead State did report water over roads under water. The flood warning was set to expire at 7:15 though new heavy rains in Central Kentucky could compromise that expiration.

Tonight’s rain and thunder pattern will pass away to the south. Fog will form overnight. Low 70.

Saturday will feature a beautiful tropical sky with sunshine amidst towering afternoon clouds. A scattered thundershower will occur in spots. High 87. Then Sunday will be hot in the sun with a high of 87. Bright and warn weather will hold on for much of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.