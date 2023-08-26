Decent weather to finish weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Scattered showers and a couple storms lingered on Saturday in a still-humid atmosphere with a front stalled across the region. As this front pushes far enough south on Sunday, drier and less-humid conditions are expected. Moisture creeps back in on Monday and Tuesday but favors only southern and eastern parts of the region. Afterwards, drier and much more refreshing air is on tap to round out the upcoming week. However, it does come with a caveat. A newly-formed tropical depression in the Caribbean is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Right now, it looks like moisture from this system will stay well to the south of the WSAZ viewing area, but any changes in the track bear watching as a shift northward would put rain in the forecast locally on Thursday and perhaps Friday.

Isolated showers and a storm or two linger through Saturday evening before fading overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy as areas of fog settle in. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s with humidity levels a bit lower.

Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers and storms focused mainly across southern Kentucky and southern/eastern West Virginia. The rest of the region remains dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Wednesday through Friday see sunshine as the tropical system, currently designated as “Tropical Depression Ten,” is expected to miss the region well to the south. High temperatures reach the mid 80s on Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, and mid 80s again Friday.

Sunshine continues on Saturday with high temperatures climbing to the upper 80s.

