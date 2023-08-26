Dr. William Scott Rule named new president of BSCTC

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Keaton Hall
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. William Scott Rule was selected to be the next President and CEO of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Rule most recently served as the President of West Georgia Technical College.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System acting President Larry Ferguson announced their decision to hire Rule on Friday.

“I am elated to announce the appointment of Dr. Rule, as the new president of Big Sandy Community & Technical College,’ said Ferguson. “Dr. Rule brings experience and passion to the position and will be a great servant leader for BSCTC and the communities it serves.”

Dr. Rule earned his doctorate from the University of Georgia State.

Dr. Rule was one of three finalists chosen for the position.

“I am both honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s next president,” said Rule. “During the intensive search process, I have been incredibly impressed with the people within the college who have a passion for what they do. That same passion was also evident and matched among the community members who support the college and rely on us as a means to economic prosperity for Eastern Kentucky.

Dr. Rule’s starting date is set for January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Man was taken to a hospital after unlawfully entering a home.
Man taken to hospital after unlawfully entering a home
Son found not guilty by reason of mental illness for the murder of his parents
Son found not guilty by reason of mental illness for the murder of his parents
Court Generic
Man sentenced to 60 years for child porn
The fire was reported around 6:15 Saturday in the 500th block of Garrison Avenue.
Firefighters battling structure fire

Latest News

Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Aug 27
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Aug 27
Eric White arraigned at Kanawha County Magistrate Court
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
300 block of Market Street
2nd victim dies after mass shooting at Southern Restaurant & Lounge; 5 others injured