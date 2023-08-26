Dr. William Scott Rule named new president of BSCTC

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Dr. William Scott Rule was selected to be the next President and CEO of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Rule most recently served as the President of West Georgia Technical College.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System acting President Larry Ferguson announced their decision to hire Rule on Friday.

“I am elated to announce the appointment of Dr. Rule, as the new president of Big Sandy Community & Technical College,’ said Ferguson. “Dr. Rule brings experience and passion to the position and will be a great servant leader for BSCTC and the communities it serves.”

Dr. Rule earned his doctorate from the University of Georgia State.

Dr. Rule was one of three finalists chosen for the position.

“I am both honored and humbled to have been selected to serve as Big Sandy Community and Technical College’s next president,” said Rule. “During the intensive search process, I have been incredibly impressed with the people within the college who have a passion for what they do. That same passion was also evident and matched among the community members who support the college and rely on us as a means to economic prosperity for Eastern Kentucky.

Dr. Rule’s starting date is set for January 1, 2024.

