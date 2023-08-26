Game of the Week | Spring Valley vs. Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Spring Valley vs. Huntington, a rematch from last year, is our Game of the Week this Football Friday Night.

Last year, Spring Valley was the only team to defeat the Highlanders.

It was a different story this time around, with the Highlanders scoring a 42-7 win over the Timberwolves.

Tap on the video link to see full highlights from the game.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.