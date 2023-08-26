Man sentenced to 60 years for child porn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A Martin County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors said.

Donald York, 60, of Beauty, Ky., was previously convicted of four counts of production and two counts of distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence presented at his trial, York coerced a 15-year-old female victim, who was in his care, to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could produce images. York then uploaded the images to a pornographic website.

Federal officials said that York must serve 85% of his prison sentence under federal law. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

