Man sentenced to 60 years for child porn

Court Generic
Court Generic(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -A Martin County man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Thursday on child pornography charges, federal prosecutors said.

Donald York, 60, of Beauty, Ky., was previously convicted of four counts of production and two counts of distributing child pornography, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Kentucky U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to evidence presented at his trial, York coerced a 15-year-old female victim, who was in his care, to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could produce images. York then uploaded the images to a pornographic website.

Federal officials said that York must serve 85% of his prison sentence under federal law. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for life.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash along Route 60
Four schools under precautionary lockdown while police conduct investigation
Tornado Warning
Tornado Warnings issued for parts of Scioto County expire
Sprinkler system knocks out fire at hospice house
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Latest News

The fire was reported around 6:15 Saturday in the 500th block of Garrison Avenue.
Firefighters battling structure fire
Joe C Paul Whitley County
Community raising money for Vietnam War veteran that died in the line of duty
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 26
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Aug 26
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash