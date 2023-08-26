Man taken to hospital after unlawfully entering a home

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Man was taken to a hospital after unlawfully entering a home.
Man was taken to a hospital after unlawfully entering a home.(MGN)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man was taken to a local hospital after unlawfully entering a home Friday, August 25, in the 1000 block of 25th Street.

The homeowners called 911 just after 6 p.m. and reported that a man had entered their home, which was occupied by a grandmother, her six children, and two grandchildren.

The homeowners stated that they confronted the man, but he refused to leave the property. The homeowners struggled with the suspect in their attempt to force him out of their residence, which led to the suspect being stabbed.

The homeowners, who were not injured, remained in the home until police officers arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where his injuries were assessed. He will face charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in crash along Route 60
Four schools under precautionary lockdown while police conduct investigation
Tornado Warning
Tornado Warnings issued for parts of Scioto County expire
Sprinkler system knocks out fire at hospice house
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’

Latest News

Fishing forecast | August 26, 2023
Fishing forecast | August 26, 2023
Fishing forecast | August 26, 2023
Fishing forecast |August 26, 2023
WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 26
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Aug 26
Play of the Week | Huntington Highlanders
Play of the Week | Huntington Highlanders