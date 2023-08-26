Man taken to hospital after unlawfully entering a home

Man was taken to a hospital after unlawfully entering a home. (MGN)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man was taken to a local hospital after unlawfully entering a home Friday, August 25, in the 1000 block of 25th Street.

The homeowners called 911 just after 6 p.m. and reported that a man had entered their home, which was occupied by a grandmother, her six children, and two grandchildren.

The homeowners stated that they confronted the man, but he refused to leave the property. The homeowners struggled with the suspect in their attempt to force him out of their residence, which led to the suspect being stabbed.

The homeowners, who were not injured, remained in the home until police officers arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, where his injuries were assessed. He will face charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

