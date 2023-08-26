Portsmouth Post investigates motorcycle fatality

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality(MGN)

LUCASVILLE, OHIO (WSAZ) - The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on SR 823 just south of US 23.

The crash happened on August 26, around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, Todd White, 57, of London, OH was southbound on SR 823 negotiating a left curve, when White drove off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.

White was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

White was riding in a group of motorcycles at the time of the crash, and no other motorcycles were involved.

White was wearing a helmet and speed was not a factor in the crash.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Valley Township EMS and VFD.

