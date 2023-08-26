Scattered storms linger on Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The intense heat was never realized on Friday as numerous rounds of storms formed in a very humid and unstable environment, also aided by a stalled-out front draped across the region. This front continues to remain stalled on Saturday and provides the focus for more scattered showers and storms. It moves just enough outside of the area on Sunday to keep things dry before nudging back north on Monday and Tuesday bringing renewed rain chances, primarily to southern and eastern West Virginia. After that, conditions looks to improve for the rest of the week with lower humidity and drier weather. However, it will be important to keep a close eye on the tropics. A tropical storm or hurricane is likely to make landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast of Florida on Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the storm would miss the Tri-State to the south entirely, but future tracks will be closely monitored.

Saturday morning starts with clouds and areas of fog. Already, there is a cluster of storms moving across southeastern Kentucky. These may enter southern parts of West Virginia before fading.

More scattered storms form in the still-humid atmosphere Saturday afternoon. Expect a partly cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Isolated showers and storms linger through Saturday evening before fading overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy as areas of fog settle in. Low temperatures fall to the mid 60s.

Sunday stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures reach the mid 80s.

Monday and Tuesday will see scattered showers and storms focused mainly across southern and eastern West Virginia. The rest of the region remains dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Wednesday through Friday see sunshine as a tropical system is currently expected to miss the region well to the south. High temperatures reach the mid 80s on Wednesday, upper 70s on Thursday, and mid 80s again Friday.

