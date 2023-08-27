One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston

Eric White, 48, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.
By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
400 block of Virginia Street West where an early morning shooting took place Sunday morning.
400 block of Virginia Street West where an early morning shooting took place Sunday morning. (WSAZ)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Police arrested a Kanawha County man this morning after shots were fired sending one person to a local hospital.

Charleston Police Department responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning in an alley, behind the 400 block of Virginia Street West in Charleston.

According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department, Eric White, 48, was arrested and charged with malicious wounding.

White was accused of shooting at the victim multiple times, striking him once, and leaving a gunshot wound to the lower stomach.

Officers received information that the victim checked into a local hospital to receive medical care for a gunshot wound.

White was found in an apartment at the time of the arrest and is now in the South Central Regional Jail.

