HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a dry Sunday with sunshine peeking out from the thick cloud deck, rain chances creep back in for the start of the work week as a system brings a bit more moisture into the area. Scattered showers and storms favor mainly West Virginia and Kentucky on Monday and Tuesday. Afterwards, several dry and sunshine-filled days are in store as moisture from what is expected to become Hurricane Idalia stays well to the south of the region. This comes along with much lower humidity as well. However, even though September starts in just a few days, the summer heat may not be over with just yet. Temperatures do look to climb close to the 90-degree mark again for the upcoming weekend.

Sunday evening stays dry under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures fall to near 70 degrees by midnight.

Expect a continued partly cloudy sky Sunday night with patchy fog. Low temperatures generally fall to the low to mid 60s but could get down to the upper 50s across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia. In addition, a couple showers may sneak in from the south towards dawn.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms move across parts of West Virginia and Kentucky throughout the day.

Wednesday through Sunday stay dry and mostly sunny. High temperatures reach the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, mid 80s on Friday, and upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

