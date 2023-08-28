Back-to-school on a budget

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Buying new tech can seem daunting, especially right now when it seems like the prices of our every day essentials – like food – have increased, but, for many of us – our phones have become part of our essentials. Including our kids.

A new survey shows 80% of parents allocate their back-to-school budgets to tech.

Sharonaka Earp from AT&T is here with some tips to keep the cost down.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.