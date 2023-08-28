Bond set for former K-9 handler charged in K-9’s disappearance

Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency...
Dudley is facing six misdemeanor charges, including counts of falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and obstructing an officer, and cruelty to animals.(South-Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A K-9 officer charged in the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care was arraigned Monday morning in Kanawha County.

Marcus Dudley was arrested in Georgia after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s office said bond was set at the maximum allowable, $6,000.

Judge Bloom said home confinement would be allowed, but it must be approved by the court.

A trial date has been set for October 16.

Former Chapmanville K-9 handler arrested

Further information has not yet been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
White was charged with Malicious Wounding.
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

Carter County resident arrested on child pornography charges
Carter County resident arrested on child pornography charges
Witcher Creek flooding impacting residents
Witcher Creek flooding impacting residents
WSAZ Midday
Severe weather coverage August 28
A weather system on the night of Saturday, August 26, 2023 into the morning of Sunday, August...
Road crews cleaning up after flooding, mudslides