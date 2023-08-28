Carter County resident arrested on child pornography charges

Steven Campbell faces charges
By Ariana Mintz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested and charged in connection with child pornography.

Kentucky State Police said on Aug. 21, they received a complaint that Steven Campbell had been sending improper pictures and messages to a child.

Troopers said it was determined that explicit messages and pictures were exchanged between the child and Campbell.

Campbell has been charged with unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, distribution of obscene matter to minors in the first degree, among others.

He was taken to the Carter County Detention Center.

