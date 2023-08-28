Chelyan community reacts to Slaughter Creek Drive flooding

Team Coverage |Cleanup under way after flood damage
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHELYAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Slaughter Creek Drive in Chelyan was a waiting room, as families held baited breath to find out if their loved ones were safe Monday.

Excessive rainfall led to flash flooding, leading West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency for five counties, including Kanawha, where Chelyan sits.

Randy Osborne waited as the minutes turned to hours. He arrived at Slaughter Creek Drive just after 7:30 Monday morning, and by early afternoon, had little success reaching those who mean so much to him. He said his faith is what he will rely on most in the coming days.

“All we do is hope and pray, a lot of people are going to need help from other people,” Osborne said.

Resilience is a virtue of Chelyan, and those who live there have no doubt they will bounce back.

“This is a community that is helpful to each other, especially up the creek, they are very close, they will get through it,” Elaine Connett said.

As of Monday afternoon, West Virginia State Police had begun rescue missions, and the American Red Cross was on scene assisting.

