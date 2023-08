NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic on I-64 east is backed up in Nitro.

A dispatcher with Metro 911, told WSAZ several vehicles are involved, but no injuries are being reported.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday near mile marker 45.

The slow lane is blocked. No word yet when it’ll reopen.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.