Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall

FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A representative for Elton John says the singer is back at home and in good health after being hospitalized following a fall at home.

The legendary 76-year-old singer was in his villa outside of Nice, France, on Sunday when he fell.

At the hospital, he was given checkups, monitored overnight and then released in the morning.

In 2021, the “Rocket Man” singer pushed back his scheduled tour dates after a hard fall that injured his hip and required surgery.

At the time, he said he had been advised to have an operation as soon as possible, later saying the hip injury had left him in pain most of the time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
White was charged with Malicious Wounding.
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water

Latest News

FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
A weather system on the night of Saturday, August 26, 2023 into the morning of Sunday, August...
Road crews cleaning up after flooding, mudslides
A weather system on the night of Saturday, August 26, 2023 into the morning of Sunday, August...
Division of Highways and Turnpike clean up following flooding
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska