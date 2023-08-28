Flooding in Boone County closing schools

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a day of flooding and closing schools, those in Boone County are left cleaning up the damage.

Schools in the Seth area were closed, and the Boone County Superintendent said water was the main issue Monday morning. Ditches were flooding and overflowing into the road, and there were a few mudslides.

There have been a few fire departments on scene, such as the Racine Volunteer Department, that have been working to clear mud and debris from the roadways. Other were working to help out those who had floodwater enter their homes.

Fire Chief Nick Bratcher said his crew had already been fighting the effects of the weather during the weekend.

“It’s been nonstop since Saturday night, Sunday, today, it’s been nonstop and anywhere there’s high water now. There is still going to be high water. The water is on the road everywhere; water is coming down off the mountain because there is nowhere for it to go. So it’s just going to stay. It’s just going to keep up,” Bratcher said.

Bratcher said the Boone County Swift Water Team was activated earlier Monday morning. Crews were assigned plenty of calls from trees down to cars being stuck in high water.

To stay up-to-date on storm damage, be sure to check the WSAZ app for more.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.