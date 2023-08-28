Heavy rains bring early morning high water

Between 4-5 inches of rain fell in part of Kanawha County Monday morning, leading to vehicles...
Between 4-5 inches of rain fell in part of Kanawha County Monday morning, leading to vehicles being stranded.(John Green)
By Ryan Epling
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains in eastern Kanawha County have led to water rescues early Monday morning.

Metro 911 says water rescues have been reported along Witcher Creek Rd., Horsemill Hollow Rd. in Cedar Grove and Little Creek Rd. near Slaughter’s Creek. Those calls have come in between 6:55 Monday morning and 7:20. A car was also reported stuck in high water on Rockwood Rd. in the Diamond area.

Heavy rainfall of between 4 and 5 inches fell in the Quincy area early Monday morning. Heavy rains have also fallen in northern Boone County.

Keep clicking the WSAZ app for the very latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White was charged with Malicious Wounding.
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Court Generic
Man sentenced to 60 years for child porn

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 28th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
Tazewell Co. family grows 1000 lb. pumpkin on their first try
WSAZ Sunday Evening Forecast - Aug 27
Andy's Sunday Evening Forecast - Aug 27