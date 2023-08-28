Heavy rains bring early morning high water

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rains in eastern Kanawha County have led to water rescues early Monday morning.

Metro 911 says water rescues have been reported along Witcher Creek Rd., Horsemill Hollow Rd. in Cedar Grove and Little Creek Rd. near Slaughter’s Creek. Those calls have come in between 6:55 Monday morning and 7:20. A car was also reported stuck in high water on Rockwood Rd. in the Diamond area.

Heavy rainfall of between 4 and 5 inches fell in the Quincy area early Monday morning. Heavy rains have also fallen in northern Boone County.

