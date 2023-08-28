High school football coach caught on video striking player on sideline during game

A high school football coach was arrested after he was caught on video punching a player during a game.
By Talgat Almanov, Joshua Skinner and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A Mays High School football coach punched a player during a game on Saturday and was escorted off the field by police, a district spokesman said.

The incident happened during the first quarter of the game against Douglas County that took place as part of the Great Atlanta Bash at Eddie. S Henderson Stadium at Midtown High School in Atlanta.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesman said it was a lay coach - someone who coaches while holding a job outside of the education field - who physically assaulted a player. The coach was removed from the sidelines by a police officer and taken into custody.

A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during...
A high school football player is bent over after an apparent punch from a coach Saturday during a game in midtown Atlanta.(Source: WANF/CNN/file)

“A lay coach for Mays High School, who is not a classroom instructor, is in police custody after an incident that occurred on the sideline during the school’s game this afternoon against Douglas County High School,” spokesman Seth Coleman said in a statement. “The lay coach will be charged with simple battery and face administrative charges from the district.”

Before the punch, the coach is seen yelling at the player. After he hits him, the player appears to be in visible pain and doubles over.

Mays lost the game 42-48 to Douglas County.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White was charged with Malicious Wounding.
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Court Generic
Man sentenced to 60 years for child porn

Latest News

State of Emergency for severe, life-threatening flooding issued in Kanawha Co.
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say
National Library Card Sign-up month with the Kanawha County Public Library
National Library Card Sign-up month with the Kanawha County Public Library
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management