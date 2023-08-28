Improving weather after flash floods

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A rare flash flood emergency on Monday for parts of Boone and Kanawha Counties as LOCALIZED devastating high water swamped sections of Southern and Central West Virginia. So intense were the downpours that doppler radar estimated some areas received in excess of 4″-6″. A few areas like Winifred Tallied as much as 9″ when Saturday night’s rains were added in. While the rains moved on by Monday late afternoon, the damage left behind was heart-breaking to look at as our Newschannel 3 team reported from the front lines. Looking ahead our weather will turn quieter and drier as the week wears on in part thanks to a pair of hurricanes Franklin (staying harmlessly at sea) and Idalia (due to strike Florida on Wednesday then pass thru the Grand Strand by Thursday).

The weather will be slowly improving the rest of the week though a shower or thunderstorm speed-bump is possible on Tuesday. Under a tropical sky high will hit 83.

Wednesday through the weekend will feature some of the brightest sunshine of the summer. Highs will be near 80 late week then rise toward 90 by the Labor Day weekend.

Back the hurricanes where the notion that big storms are selfish when it comes to dishing out rain. When one lives in the path the storm, heavy rain falls. But thanks to a quirk in nature, areas that miss out of the storm have the air compressed like a trash compactor. That compression can reach out away from the eye of a hurricane for a thousand miles. Since compression helps to dry out and warm up the air, it comes as no surprise to state that except for a Tuesday shower or thundershower we have witnessed the last of rain for September.

