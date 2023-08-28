Job fair for Sandy’s Racing & Gaming

The job fair for Sandy's Racing & Gaming is Wednesday.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dozens of jobs are expected to be filled next week, as Sandy’s Racing & Gaming conducts on-the-spot interviews for good paying part-time and full-time positions.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, Sandy’s leadership team will be at the Boyd County Convention Center, prepared to interview and make employment offers to those whose experience and interviews stand out from others.

In addition to next week’s job fair, Sandy’s plans to offer open interviews again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on September 6 at the Boyd County Convention Center.

Applications are also being accepted online at www.sandysgaming.com/employment

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
White was charged with Malicious Wounding.
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire reported at an abandoned building on Monday, August 28.
Williamson fire
Firefighters respond to reported fire at an abandoned building.
Williamson fire
Firefighters responded to a fire reported at an abandoned building on Monday, August 28.
Crews battle fire at abandoned building
Classic Construction celebrates 40 years
Classic Construction celebrates 40 years