Job fair for Sandy’s Racing & Gaming

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Dozens of jobs are expected to be filled next week, as Sandy’s Racing & Gaming conducts on-the-spot interviews for good paying part-time and full-time positions.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30, Sandy’s leadership team will be at the Boyd County Convention Center, prepared to interview and make employment offers to those whose experience and interviews stand out from others.

In addition to next week’s job fair, Sandy’s plans to offer open interviews again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on September 6 at the Boyd County Convention Center.

Applications are also being accepted online at www.sandysgaming.com/employment

