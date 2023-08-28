Road crews cleaning up after flooding, mudslides

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A weather system on the night of Saturday, August 26, 2023 into the morning of Sunday, August 27, 2023 caused dangerous high waters in the Chelyan area including Slaughters Creek and Little Creek. The rising waters caused damage to roads, bridges, businesses, and homes.

On Sunday, WVDOH crews repaired the Little Creek bridge over Slaughter Creek. Debris and water pressure lifted the timber deck off its steel beams. WVDOH crews replaced 97 boards and removed debris from the bridge’s superstructure in seven hours. The bridge is under water again today.

Heavy maintenance workers were clearing culverts and mudslides on Sunday.

“We had our transportation workers escorting people to their homes once roads were open,” said Arlie Matney, WVDOH District 1 Manager.

The additional rain on Monday, August 28, 2023, in the same area of Kanawha County impacted Little Creek Road, Bradley Fork Road, Winifrede Hollow Road, Witcher Creek Road, Cooper Hollow Road, Slaughters Creek Road, and US 60 at Belle.

Mudslides closed US 60 in Cedar Grove and the West Virginia Turnpike near Chelyan. As of 11 a.m. Monday, one lane is open each direction on US 60 in Cedar Grove.

Crews are trying to keep culverts clear and waiting for water to recede to assess further damage.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, in Clay County, Nebo Road, Clinic Road and WV 16 at milepost 42 were closed due to high water.

Also Monday, West Virginia Turnpike crews responded to a mudslide on the Turnpike near Chelyan. The right lane remained closed. as heavy equipment crews worked to clear the slide and remove water and is expected to reopen early this afternoon. Emergency services were not allowing anyone off the Sharon or Chelyan exits due to flooding in those areas.

