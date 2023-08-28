State of Emergency for severe, life-threatening flooding issued in Kanawha Co.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County with ongoing flash flooding affecting the eastern part of the county.

The National Weather Service has classified this as a life-threatening flash flood warning.

Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water

Anyone in the affected areas is asked to seek higher ground.

Do not drive through high water.

Kanawha County’s Emergency Operations Center is active.

Several different agencies and crews have stepped up to assist with water rescues and other emergency assistance.

Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued for the Clendenin and Elkview areas.

This warning is not considered life-threatening, officials say.

