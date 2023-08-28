State of Emergency for severe, life-threatening flooding issued in Kanawha Co.

Kanawha County’s Emergency Operations Center is active.
(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission has issued a State of Emergency for Kanawha County with ongoing flash flooding affecting the eastern part of the county.

The National Weather Service has classified this as a life-threatening flash flood warning.

Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water

Anyone in the affected areas is asked to seek higher ground.

Do not drive through high water.

Kanawha County’s Emergency Operations Center is active.

Several different agencies and crews have stepped up to assist with water rescues and other emergency assistance.

Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued for the Clendenin and Elkview areas.

This warning is not considered life-threatening, officials say.

MORE COVERAGE >>> CLICK HERE

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White was charged with Malicious Wounding.
One injured, one arrested after shooting in Charleston
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Former Marshall Wide Receiver and NFL Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss is bringing a new restaurant to...
Randy Moss to open Chick a Boom restaurant in Huntington
Portsmouth post investigates motorcycle fatality
Man dies in motorcycle crash
Court Generic
Man sentenced to 60 years for child porn

Latest News

National Library Card Sign-up month with the Kanawha County Public Library
National Library Card Sign-up month with the Kanawha County Public Library
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
Lawncare tips with Brown Landscape Management
A crash that happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday is backing up traffic on I-64 near Nitro.
Crash causing traffic delays on I-64EB in Nitro
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, August 28th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast