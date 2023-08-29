2 dead in apparent shooting

2 dead in apparent shooting
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHAPMANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) — Troopers are investigating after an apparent shooting claimed two people’s lives in Chapmanville, West Virginia State Police said Monday.

The bodies of a man and woman were found at a home along Pierre Street. The discovery was made around 6 p.m. Monday.

Investigators say there’s no threat to the public, referring to the shooting as “an isolated incident.”

We’re working to get more details. Keep checking the WSAZ for the latest.

