Armed robbery reported at tobacco shop

The incident happened on Monday, August 28, around 11:45 p.m. at the tobacco shop along MacCorkle Avenue, CPD says.
The incident happened on Monday, August 28, around 11:45 p.m. at the tobacco shop along MacCorkle Avenue, CPD says.(Charleston Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLETSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a business along MacCorkle Avenue.

The incident happened on Monday, August 28, around 11:45 p.m. at the tobacco shop along MacCorkle Avenue.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a man walked into the store, pointed a handgun at the store employee, and demanded money.

The man wearing a red bandana over his face then left the store and took off east on MacCorkle Avenue with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division, 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications, 304-348-8111.

