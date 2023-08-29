City cleaning project underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Couches, mattresses, and other large items can be hard for people to get rid of when it’s time to throw out belongings. The city of Huntington’s Public Works Department is going around and collecting some of these objects and helping out in other ways.

Officials with Public Works said they are focusing on 20th Street to 16th Street and from 8th Avenue to 13th Avenue.

One area they were working on during the day Tuesday was the alley behind Unlimited Future Incorporated.

Ursulette Ward, executive director of Unlimited Future Incorporated, said “I actually love the fact that they have decided to come clean the back half of the building.”

She said at times, “We have found people, they leave drug paraphernalia out back so it’s nice that their cleaning this up and you can actually see there is more light and stuff back there with the removal of the trees and then other people can see what’s happening back there more clearly.”

Scott Poston, Assistant Director of Huntington Public Works, said “I think it helps deter crime; it helps people put pride in their community.”

Poston said crews started Tuesday and should finish this rotation Thursday.

As for the next steps in this re-occurring cleanup project, Poston said they should have another one in September, and would likely be going to the east or west.

