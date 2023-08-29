Fields Creek cleanup begin after floods wiped out the community

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Widespread flooding has left the Fields Creek Road community of Winifrede with nothing.

Mary Wells says this is the second time this year she has lost a home -- one to a house fire and now to a flood. But in that moment, she said she was just concerned about her family.

“Our house is destroyed we lost everything, our kids lost everything,” said Wells, who’s a Fields Creek resident. “I wanted to make sure we were out, I know we were going to lost stuff, but you can get that back. There’s a community there’s people to help you, but the main thing was my kids and my husband.”

The floods washed out the entire neighborhood that goes back miles on Fields Creek Road, and the cleanup process is just beginning.

“Everybody’s been good to come out and help, and did for everybody because we really need the help out here,” said Shery Barker, a Fields Creek resident.

The American Red Cross, DOH employees, volunteers, and local business filled the street to help in any way they can, bringing water, food, lifting furniture, and even cleaning supplies to anyone needing the extra hand.

“Right now our boots on the ground are doing that damage assessment. That’s key, if they need sheltering, that is key. We are just going to take it a step at a time to make sure that they are getting back to their next recovery step. It’s a day-by-day process,” said Angela Akers, Disaster Program Manager at the American Red Cross.

That process is potentially a weeks or even months-long endeavor, but the community is bonding together -- one hug and hand at a time.

“We just lost our home but we are still helping people with theirs. It just ain’t us, it’s everyone that’s up this holler lost their home, lost whatever is inside their home,” Wells said. “But the point is, we are family and this is what the community does.”

