First Warning Forecast | Fall-like to start, heat to return

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Beautiful weather has finally made its return back to the area. High pressure working in has brought in some northerly winds, allowing for drier air, and cooler temperatures to push into the overall area and bring about some lovely weather for the short term. Another thing this will do is keep hurricane Idalia’s impacts well to the south of our area.

However, things will look to eventually warm up. This high pressure will look to kick off to the east, bringing about increased southerly winds to the overall area, pushing up warmer and slightly more humid conditions by the end of the week. Heading into the weekend, this will only be reinforced, bringing about temperatures well into the 80s and eventually 90s by the time we head into the beginning of next week.

With high pressure dominating the overall area, sinking motion will look to prevent precipitation from occurring over the next 7 days. Be sure to water those plants, especially heading into the beginning of next week, with those temperatures reaching the 90s. As far as football goes? plenty pf fantastic weather should be expected, albeit a bit warm for both Friday and Saturday games.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.