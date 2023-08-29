Flood damage assessment underway in Kanawha County

Flood cleanup is underway after heavy rain hit parts of Kanawha County from Sunday into Monday.
By Alex Jackson
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road to recovery is taking its first steps, after flooding damaged parts of Kanawha County on Monday

West Virginia Emergency Management, Kanawha County Emergency Management and West Virginia VOAD are joining forces to begin surveying damage.

The process starts with a piece of paper, called a weather damage survey, a QR code takes flood victims to a website, where they can fill in information about the damages their property sustained.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman says the online surveys will help expedite the assessment process, as well as help toward a goal of receiving FEMA assistance.

“It’s really simple to do; it’s very intuitive. People can just easily do it, and it goes a lot faster, if you have photos, you can attach photos to that survey 123,” Sigman said. “The number one thing for us to do right now is documentation, to get more help in here.”

While the damage assessment is being processed, victims can look to West Virginia VOAD for assistance in cleaning their homes. For more information, visit https://www.wvvoad.org/ or call 304-606-3452.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water
2 dead in apparent shooting
2 dead in murder-suicide; names released
State of Emergency for severe, life-threatening flooding issued in Kanawha Co.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
WSAZ obtains WVDHHR deputy secretary draft termination letter

Latest News

Community cleans up after flood damage in Kanawha County
Community cleans up after flood damage in Kanawha County
Ohio Gov. DeWine pushes for ‘Science of Reading’ initiative in schools
Ohio Gov. DeWine pushes for ‘Science of Reading’ initiative in schools
Flood cleanup underway in Kanawha County
Flood cleanup underway in Kanawha County
Marshall jumps up six spot in latest top 25 poll.
Four Sun Belt soccer teams are ranked this week