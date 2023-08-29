Flood damage assessment underway in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The road to recovery is taking its first steps, after flooding damaged parts of Kanawha County on Monday

West Virginia Emergency Management, Kanawha County Emergency Management and West Virginia VOAD are joining forces to begin surveying damage.

The process starts with a piece of paper, called a weather damage survey, a QR code takes flood victims to a website, where they can fill in information about the damages their property sustained.

Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman says the online surveys will help expedite the assessment process, as well as help toward a goal of receiving FEMA assistance.

“It’s really simple to do; it’s very intuitive. People can just easily do it, and it goes a lot faster, if you have photos, you can attach photos to that survey 123,” Sigman said. “The number one thing for us to do right now is documentation, to get more help in here.”

While the damage assessment is being processed, victims can look to West Virginia VOAD for assistance in cleaning their homes. For more information, visit https://www.wvvoad.org/ or call 304-606-3452.

