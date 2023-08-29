Four Sun Belt soccer teams are ranked this week

Matthew Bell named conference men’s offensive player of the week
Marshall jumps up six spot in latest top 25 poll.
Marshall jumps up six spot in latest top 25 poll.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Soccer Coaches Association thinks highly of the Sun Belt Conference after the first couple of games with a quartet of teams are ranked this Tuesday. The University of Kentucky is now second with Marshall jumping from 11th to fifth. Central Florida and James Madison are also in the top 25 at numbers 13 and 17 with Syracuse in the number one spot for the second straight week.

WVU landed in the also receiving votes category at number 35.

In Sun Belt news, Marshall sophomore Matthew Bell was named the men’s offensive player of the week. Last Thursday, he scored three goals in their season opening win over Oakland and Bell leads the country in goals with four and points at eight after a one-goal and one-assist performance on Monday in a 5-0 win over Wright State.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water
2 dead in apparent shooting
2 dead in murder-suicide; names released
State of Emergency for severe, life-threatening flooding issued in Kanawha Co.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
WSAZ obtains WVDHHR deputy secretary draft termination letter

Latest News

Marco Silva scored three times for Marshall in the win.
Herd routs Raiders
Herd soccer
Tigers win third and final game of the Ironton Gridiron Classic on Saturday night.
Ironton tops Ironmen
Ironton beats Jackson