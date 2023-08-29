Four Sun Belt soccer teams are ranked this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Soccer Coaches Association thinks highly of the Sun Belt Conference after the first couple of games with a quartet of teams are ranked this Tuesday. The University of Kentucky is now second with Marshall jumping from 11th to fifth. Central Florida and James Madison are also in the top 25 at numbers 13 and 17 with Syracuse in the number one spot for the second straight week.

WVU landed in the also receiving votes category at number 35.

In Sun Belt news, Marshall sophomore Matthew Bell was named the men’s offensive player of the week. Last Thursday, he scored three goals in their season opening win over Oakland and Bell leads the country in goals with four and points at eight after a one-goal and one-assist performance on Monday in a 5-0 win over Wright State.

