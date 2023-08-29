Herd Hype with Studio 3

Taylor and Susan chat with Marshall University President Brad Smith.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Coach Huff and players talk about upcoming season.
One thing that's new this year, you have to have a clear bag to enter the stadium.
Boujee Boards by Roz on Studio 3.
Susan speaks with Marshall Student Body President Walker Tatum.
Susan speaks with Associate Athletic Director Ryan Crisp.
Susan and Taylor chat with a woman who starts tailgating on game day bright and early -- 6 a.m.!
The Thundering Herd Kids Club is back for 20231

Thundering Herd Kids Club
Thundering Herd Kids Club
What you need to know for game day
Tailgate tips and The Stampede