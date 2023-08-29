Herd routs Raiders

Marshall gets 2nd win of the year with another player scoring three goals
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - ‘Silva’ was gold Monday night for the Marshall men’s soccer team as Marco Silva registered a hat trick in the first half to help them beat Wright State 5-0. Also finding the back of the net for the Herd was Matthew Bell in the 26th minute and Alvaro Garcia-Pascual scored in the 70th minute. Marshall is now 2-0 this season and host Xavier on Friday night at Hoops Family Field.

Here’s the highlights from the match.

