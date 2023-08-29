Man arrested after business break-in, theft of truck and guns

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man from eastern Kentucky faces several charges in connection with a business break-in and theft, which included a stolen pickup truck.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Saturday at an auto sales business located in the 8000 block of Ohio River Road in Wheelersburg.

In addition to a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, the stolen items included cash, vehicle titles, and keys.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said the following day, on Sunday, the alleged suspect contacted Scioto County 911, reporting his truck had been stolen from a job site in the 1000 block of Coriell Road in Portsmouth.

Deputies say the suspect later admitted that his truck had not been stolen and that he had broken into the business and taken it.

Michael A. Swords, 42, of Greenup, Kentucky, faces several charges including burglary, tampering with evidence, theft of firearms, having weapons under disability, breaking and entering, grand theft auto, and making a false report.

“During the investigation, deputies and detectives were able to recover over 300 stolen titles and an assortment of vehicle keys. One of the keys belonged to the truck which was reported stolen from Mike’s Auto Sales. The truck was located hidden in a wooded area at the suspects house,” the news release states.

Deputies say Swords was also linked to another burglary along state Route 125 in Otway, Ohio, which involved the theft of firearms. Those firearms were recovered buried in an area along Pond Lick Road off state Route 125.

Swords was taken to the Scioto County Jail and is scheduled to appear Tuesday in Portsmouth Municipal Court. His bond is $120,000.

