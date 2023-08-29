Mobile team to give free tetanus shots to flood victims

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A team from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will be administering free tetanus vaccines in Quincy for those affected by recent flooding.

The mobile shot clinic will be at the Quincy Mall Tuesday until 4 p.m., and the rest of the week – Wednesday through Friday – from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

KCHD will also have Environmental Health staff in the affected area this week to answer questions, test private and community wells, and help provide public health safety guidance for businesses so they can reopen as soon as possible.

Residents of homes with private or community wells are advised to contact KCHD for testing of any well, pump, springs, cisterns or pipes that have been exposed to floodwaters.

Private water system testing of in-use wells serving flood-impacted homes will be free.

Call 304-348-8050 to make an appointment.

