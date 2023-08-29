Ohio Gov. DeWine pushes for ‘Science of Reading’ initiative in schools

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is calling for changes in how reading is being taught in schools. Research shows 40% of the state’s third-graders are not reading proficient.

The state is launching a new initiative called ‘Read Ohio,’ a program designed the implement the science of reading.

In Amanda Clay’s kindergarten classroom in Burlington Elementary, you’ll see photos of mouths making the sounds of corresponding letters.

It’s a part of Governor DeWine’s new ‘Science of Reading’ initiative in Ohio schools.

“It was developed by psychologists and neurologists and they were taking a look at what it takes to make good readers,” Clay said.

It’s a shift from what is commonly known as a whole word approach, which teaches kids to read by memorizing words. Instead, the program takes a phonics-based approach to encourage correct sounds and comprehension.

Clay is still getting to know this program and started implementing it sporadically in January to see how it would go. She says even implementing it a small amount she has seen a major difference, even in struggling readers.

“They were able to take what they’re learning and start making the formations with their mouths so that when they go to put it on paper, they’re making the correct sounds,” Clay said.

Research shows reading struggles go hand in hand with speech troubles. Kids learn by observing the mouths of adults, which have been covered with masks for the past few years.

“It was the worst year for speech issues last year, and I think a lot of that contributed and when you’re going to make words it’s crucial to make the right sounds,” Clay said.

The program involves kids looking in the mirror as they read to make sure their mouths are moving in a way that produces the correct sound. Clay says this goes hand in hand with comprehension.

“You look for facial expressions, you look where does the tongue go when you say different sounds and words? It’s things you don’t think about, you just do it,” Clay said.

The science is not new, it’s been around since the 1990s. Clay says Wheelersburg Elementary has been implementing it for a while, and has been a resource for the staff at Burlington.

“They had been doing this program for years and have seen major success from kindergarten all the way through high school,” Clay said.

Teachers at Burlington are excited and confident to bring in this new tool.

To help your child make sure they’re getting the most of this program, teachers recommend reading out loud to your kids. Seeing your pronunciation can help with their comprehension.

