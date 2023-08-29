Truck Hauling Beer Crashes in Kanawha County

A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, W.Va.
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, W.Va.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer rollover is affecting traffic in Kanawha County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Fishers Branch Road.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, the road is blocked because the truck is leaking fuel.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.

Firefighters told WSAZ the fuel is being off-loaded into a tank.

They said the driver was turning around in a private driveway when the semi and trailer went into a ditch and turned over.

The top of the trailer split, causing cans and bottles of beer to come out of it.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Fishers Branch Road could be shut down for several hours because the fuel and the beer have to be off-loaded.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were rescued from the slaughter creek area and taken to the Chesapeake Fire...
Water rescues under way after heavy rain causes high water
2 dead in apparent shooting
2 dead in apparent shooting
State of Emergency for severe, life-threatening flooding issued in Kanawha Co.
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for 5 counties due to flooding
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource's former deputy secretary released a...
WSAZ obtains WVDHHR deputy secretary draft termination letter

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
2 dead in apparent shooting
2 dead in apparent shooting
Man arrested after business break-in, theft of truck and guns
Man arrested after business break-in, theft of truck and guns