Truck Hauling Beer Crashes in Kanawha County

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A tractor trailer rollover is affecting traffic in Kanawha County.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday on the 2200 block of Fishers Branch Road.

According to a Metro 911 supervisor, the road is blocked because the truck is leaking fuel.

The Sissonville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash.

Firefighters told WSAZ the fuel is being off-loaded into a tank.

They said the driver was turning around in a private driveway when the semi and trailer went into a ditch and turned over.

The top of the trailer split, causing cans and bottles of beer to come out of it.

The driver wasn’t injured.

Fishers Branch Road could be shut down for several hours because the fuel and the beer have to be off-loaded.

